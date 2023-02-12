Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

It’s giving Donnie Darko.

Fox-owned AVOD platform Tubi made its Super Bowl debut with a 60-second promo during halftime of the Sunday night matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The creative was produced under the direction of relatively new CMO Nicole Parlapiano, who joined the company in August, and follows 6-foot rabbits physically manhandling TV fans into a rabbit hole.

“Find rabbit holes you didn’t know you were looking for,” the campaign’s tagline reads.

In partnership with agency Mischief, Parlapiano hopes to build Tubi’s brand with “Rabbit Hole” outside of the content on the streaming service.

“[With] how we’re different in the streaming landscape, you’ll typically see brands taking a very content- or title-forward approach, and with Tubi our value proposition is a little different,” Parlapiano told Adweek.

With a deep library of licensed content and also originals, the Super Bowl spot is designed to emphasize Tubi’s more niche content.

“We really felt like this was our first big brand push to get people excited and give them an idea of the Tubi personality and the mindset you have to be in when you’re on our platform versus others, which is just more of an exploratory place,” added Parlapiano.

The company deliberately decided to withhold the spot until it aired during the Big Game, with Parlapiano adding that Tubi wanted to build intrigue.

“I know a lot of companies release these ideas early, and we really felt like this was a better opportunity to create some intrigue, interest and then surprise Sunday night,” she said.

Parlapiano gave Mischief the objective that Tubi couldn’t be forgettable, calling it the streamer’s “coming-out moment.”

“There just hasn’t been any brand marketing,” she said. “It’s not like there’s been zero marketing, it’s just that the marketing wasn’t communicating brand.”

The campaign began the week ahead of Super Bowl 57 with OOH advertising across five locations, starting in New York City.

Tubi’s partnership with Mischief will continue following the Super Bowl campaign, leading with a brand-first approach.

According to Greg Hahn, co-founder and CCO at Mischief, the “most dangerous thing you could do is be ignored.”

“I want people to go like, ‘What the fuck is this? What’s going on here?’” Hahn told Adweek. “And then have it all make perfect sense.”