Super Bowl LVII (let’s call it 57, shall we?) is getting closer, which means a feast of marketing on a scale like no other. And, once again, Adweek is your source to track all the ads.

Brands, agencies and production partners are putting their Super Sunday strategies in motion ahead of the Big Game, set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Fox will broadcast the game.

Rihanna has been revealed as the performer for the halftime show, which has a new presenting sponsor in Apple.

Here’s who’s in for 2023. Keep checking back for updates.