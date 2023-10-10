Agency of the Year

Following a Reinvigoration of Its Brand, Ogilvy Is Adweek’s 2023 Global Agency of the Year

As the agency turns 75, it celebrates founder David Ogilvy while looking ahead globally

(L. to r.) global CEO Devika Bulchandani and global chief creative officer Liz Taylor
(L. to r.) global CEO Devika Bulchandani and global chief creative officer Liz TaylorJosh Goleman
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

Thanks to an era where brands are running more pitches, but for smaller scopes, many agencies have been left fighting for scraps of new business. But storied agency Ogilvy is feasting on a buffet of wins including Verizon, SC Johnson, Jameson and H&R Block.

The hot streak is fueling agency growth and attracting new talent that’s integral to the next generation of creativity at the heart of the WPP agency. As it celebrates its 75th anniversary, the agency looks to founder David Ogilvy for inspiration while moving forward with a newfound energy, thanks to the duo at the top, global

This story first appeared in the Oct. 10, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine.

Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

