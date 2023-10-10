Thanks to an era where brands are running more pitches, but for smaller scopes, many agencies have been left fighting for scraps of new business. But storied agency Ogilvy is feasting on a buffet of wins including Verizon, SC Johnson, Jameson and H&R Block.

The hot streak is fueling agency growth and attracting new talent that’s integral to the next generation of creativity at the heart of the WPP agency. As it celebrates its 75th anniversary, the agency looks to founder David Ogilvy for inspiration while moving forward with a newfound energy, thanks to the duo at the top, global