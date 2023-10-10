Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass.
Angry advertising employees cracking open this Adweek issue might’ve recently wondered why they’ve returned to work at a dusty office building.
Small creative agency Alto and its client Upwork, a freelance marketplace, rooted out who’s responsible for those return-to-office mandates and a career’s worth of burnout. It’s not management or even Don Draper.
It’s some dead white guy.
In Upwork’s “This Is How We Work Now” campaign, a zombie CEO helps businesses realize they should’ve put the 9-to-5 to rest long ago.
“There’s