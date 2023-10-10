At the Wyman Building, there’s no ambiguity about what you’re in for. Every Tuesday and Thursday, on the uppermost floors of this tawny-stoned warehouse in Minneapolis’ Warehouse District, the din of conversation never really ceases. Everywhere, people are meeting, pitching, “speed dating” and participating in “collision sessions”—a type of hackathon designed to tap into the energy of community and all its humanness—in seemingly one frenetic thrum.

To a prospective client, the in-person, startup-like world of Colle McVoy might serve to illustrate the resiliency of an 88-year-old, midsize, Midwestern creative agency in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.