Living in a Multi-Hyphenate Reality

How do you reach multicultural audiences in a market that’s rapidly approaching a “majority-minority” status?

The Community, which has just been crowned Adweek’s 2023 Multicultural Agency of the Year, is helping brands figure out just that.

On the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and digital editor Colin Daniels are joined by The Community’s CEO, Luis Montero, at Brandweek’s Marketing Vanguard lounge to discuss how the agency’s approach to creative goes back to its roots planted by brothers Joaquín and Jose Mollá.

The Publicis-owned shop also chimes in on its inclusivity commitments inside and outside its (unique) office walls, which house staff from across 30-plus nationalities.

This story is part of the “Building a Better Agency” special feature.