Building
a Better

AGENCY

Building

a Better

AGENCY

Agencies come and go. The best ones fight tooth and nail to maintain their initial magic as they balloon in size. Others fizzle out, get bought out or are merged out of existence. What gives an agency staying power is its ability to be different—to have a different perspective, different business model, different purpose. A little more than five years ago, half of Adweek’s 2023 Agency of the Year winners didn’t even exist. They are living proof that anyone in this industry who thinks differently can start anew and create something great. This year’s Agency of the Year awards honor those who thought differently in order to build a better agency.

Gut's Dedication to Brave Work Makes It Adweek's 2023 Breakthrough Agency of the Year

Adweek's 2023 International Agency of the Year Gut Buenos Aires Delivered an Explosive Year of Creativity

Following a Reinvigoration of Its Brand, Ogilvy Is Adweek’s 2023 Global Agency of the Year

Mischief's Excellence at Brand-Building for Clients (and Itself) Makes It Adweek's 2023 US Agency of the Year

The Curious Case of Colle McVoy, Adweek’s U.S. Midsize Agency of the Year

Alto Has Pushed Beyond the Old Ways of Working as Adweek's US Small Agency of the Year

Adweek's Multicultural Agency of the Year The Community Has Been Reaching the New Mainstream for Decades

How Agency of the Year Finalists Stack Up for PTO, DEI, Sustainability and More

Compare your shop to the standards set by industry leaders

3 Sustainability Sticking Points That Will Define Adland's Green Contributions

Creatives, activists and ad-tech leaders are coming together to tackle climate challenges

Hollywood Went on Strike. But at Agencies, the Show Must Go On—and Evolve

How TV marketing changed amid the entertainment work stoppages

The Keys to a Successful Brand-Agency Relationship

Trust and understanding are at the top of the list

Living in a Multi-Hyphenate Reality

Adweek’s Multicultural Agency of the Year shares its approach to connecting with the Latinx audience

How Convenience Stores Aim to Remain True to Their Name

The industry faces disruptions including online delivery and electric vehicles

Building a Generative AI System You Can Trust

5 lessons from working with large language models

RECENT BUILDING A BETTER AGENCY COVERAGE

In 2021, 73% of Agency Leaders Were White. In 2022, It Was 90%.

9 agency execs on how they're pushing diversity forward while the industry goes backward

Small and Midsize Agencies Find Landing New Business Increasingly Difficult

A RSW/US survey revealed a bleak new business outlook and few plans to fix it

What Agencies Need to Know From the ANA/4A's Joint Report on the Cost of Pitching

Collective costs can run as high as $1.2 million

To Sell Great Work to a Client, Every Big Idea Needs a Champion

It may be the most important step in the creative process

7 Tips Search Consultants Have for Agencies' New Business Strategies in 2023

The pipeline is heating up. Here's how to take advantage of it

Here Are Adweek's 2022 Agency of the Year Winners

Recognizing the year's top shops across the globe

TopBuilt with Shorthand