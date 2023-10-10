Agencies come and go. The best ones fight tooth and nail to maintain their initial magic as they balloon in size. Others fizzle out, get bought out or are merged out of existence. What gives an agency staying power is its ability to be different—to have a different perspective, different business model, different purpose. A little more than five years ago, half of Adweek’s 2023 Agency of the Year winners didn’t even exist. They are living proof that anyone in this industry who thinks differently can start anew and create something great. This year’s Agency of the Year awards honor those who thought differently in order to build a better agency.