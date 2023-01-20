Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is coming off the bench for a social campaign backing Verizon’s “Welcome Unlimited” plan.

The wireless carrier is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to the next three Super Bowls, and Manning pitches ways to join one of the winners, including offering to coach their kid’s football team.

Other former NFL players will take part in the social campaign, including Reggie Bush, Mark Sanchez and Emmanuel Sanders.

The three years of Super Bowl tickets are a nod to the three-year price guarantee for the Welcome Unlimited Plan.

Fans can go to the local Verizon retail store by Feb. 15 to enter.