The National Hockey League shared all of the details on the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival Feb. 2 through 4 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The puck drops for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers, and the game will air on ABC.

The free, non-ticketed fan festival will be open to the public Thursday, Feb. 2, from noon to 8 p.m. ET; and Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and festivities will include an official watch party for the game.

More than one-dozen of the league’s official licensees and partners will host activations during the weekend, with three new participants at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival: BioSteel, Caterpillar and Extreme Networks.

The eighth NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck will pit all 30 team mascots, including Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken, against each other to showcase their hockey skills and athletic prowess. Not every club in the league has a mascot.

Private event the 2023 NHL All-Star Future Goals Kids Day Presented by SAP will enable 750 local South Florida students from Broward and Miami-Dade counties to experience the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival and learn from professionals in hockey who use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills daily.

The panel includes: NHL director, social impact, growth and fan development Andrew Ference; SAP vice president of global sponsorships Dan Fleetwood; and Florida Panthers radio play-by-play announcer Doug Plagens.

Chaperones, students and teachers will also have an opportunity to meet a variety of NHL mascots and participate in activities including a STEM and sustainability-themed scavenger hunt.

A live taping of off-ice skill competition the Enterprise Splash Shot will feature four 2023 NHL All-Stars and special guest teammates going head-to-head in a target shooting tournament-style competition Thursday, Feb. 2, at 3:30 p.m. at the Upper Deck Rink.

And fans can see 2023 NHL All-Star Game players walk the NHL All-Star Red Carpet at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival Friday, Feb. 3, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Other fan attractions include: