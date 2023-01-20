The National Hockey League shared all of the details on the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival Feb. 2 through 4 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The puck drops for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers, and the game will air on ABC.
The free, non-ticketed fan festival will be open to the public Thursday, Feb. 2, from noon to 8 p.m. ET; and Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and festivities will include an official watch party for the game.
More than one-dozen of the league’s official licensees and partners will host activations during the weekend, with three new participants at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival: BioSteel, Caterpillar and Extreme Networks.
The eighth NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck will pit all 30 team mascots, including Buoy, the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken, against each other to showcase their hockey skills and athletic prowess. Not every club in the league has a mascot.
Private event the 2023 NHL All-Star Future Goals Kids Day Presented by SAP will enable 750 local South Florida students from Broward and Miami-Dade counties to experience the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival and learn from professionals in hockey who use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills daily.
The panel includes: NHL director, social impact, growth and fan development Andrew Ference; SAP vice president of global sponsorships Dan Fleetwood; and Florida Panthers radio play-by-play announcer Doug Plagens.
Chaperones, students and teachers will also have an opportunity to meet a variety of NHL mascots and participate in activities including a STEM and sustainability-themed scavenger hunt.
A live taping of off-ice skill competition the Enterprise Splash Shot will feature four 2023 NHL All-Stars and special guest teammates going head-to-head in a target shooting tournament-style competition Thursday, Feb. 2, at 3:30 p.m. at the Upper Deck Rink.
And fans can see 2023 NHL All-Star Game players walk the NHL All-Star Red Carpet at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival Friday, Feb. 3, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Other fan attractions include:
- Autograph Cove: Guests will be able to meet and greet NHL All-Stars, Hall of Famers and NHL Alumni.
- BioSteel: Fans can try their best trick shot, practice stick handling and rehydrate with BioSteel.
- Caterpillar: Fans can shoot for prizes, check out Cat equipment and learn about Cat services.
- Discover: Fans can challenge their friends on a giant air hockey table, and a Discover/All-Star beach hut will distribute premium items. They can also post for photos on Discover’s sand throne.
- Everyday NHL: Fans can try their hand at beanbag toss, ping pong and more tailgate games from Victory Tailgate at the Everyday NHL Beach Tailgate, with the chance to win a daily physical $250 gift card to NHLShop.com.
- Extreme Networks: Fans can test their shooting accuracy from 15, 30 and 40 feet from the goal to win prizes.
- Fanatics: The NHL All-Star Official Merchandise Shop—A Fanatics Experience at Las Olas Oceanside Park, just north of the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival, lets fans shop for NHL All-Star apparel, headwear, jerseys and souvenirs, and the Fanatics Authentic shop-in-shop features autographed memorabilia and collectibles from the biggest names in the NHL
- Fastenal/Ergodyne: Fans can visit the Ergodyne/Tenacious Work Gear tent, in partnership with Fastenal, and take part in the StepShot Challenge, get free gear and sign up for a chance to win a Tenacious Work Gear prize package.
- Florida Panthers: Fans can meet the host Florida Panthers and the Panther Patrol Team for interactive activations and giveaways.
- Geico: Fans have the chance to win a $500 gift card and enjoy multiple interactive experiences including a goalie reflex game, a hockey stick putting challenge and a locker room photo opportunity.
- Great Clips: Fans can practice like the pros and test their stick skills by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit.
- Hockey Fights Cancer: Fans can learn about getting involved in the joint initiative of the NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association that supports official charity partners the American Cancer Society and the Canadian Cancer Society.
- Hockey Hall of Fame: The exhibit features 19 of the most prestigious NHL trophies in the NHL Trophy Showcase presented by Discover, as well as NHL All-Star artifacts and the history and evolution of professional hockey in the state of Florida.
- Honda: Vehicles will be displayed for fans to check out, and they can try their luck at the Honda Puck Drop game or show off their hockey skills with Goalie Power Play and the Precision Passing Challenge to win fun prizes.
- Kids Zone: Younger fans can enjoy fun games and activities like Skee Puck, as well as two ball hockey rinks.
- NHL Esports: The inaugural EA Sports NHL 23 All-Star Open will feature top NHL gamers and hockey superstars including Alex Carpenter, Emily Clark, Hilary Knight and NHL 23 cover athlete Sarah Nurse), and fans can test their skills and play against one another at gaming stations that will be set up and equipped with EA Sports NHL 23.
- NHL Fan Access App: The official event application features the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant for instant help with event questions, event maps, opportunities to win prizes through QR scavenger hunt and policies (including Stanley Cup appearances and autograph sessions).
- NHL Network: Fans can compete against friends at the NHL Network Hardest Shot.
- NHL Podcasts: Fans can see their favorite NHL podcasts record live all three days, and NHL alumni and special guests from around the league will stop by to join NHL @TheRink and go one-on-one with Nick Alberga.
- NHL Street: The NHL’s new official youth street hockey league will celebrate its launch Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon on the Upper Deck Rink at the NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck. NHL Street is a partnership with RCX Sports, and athletes are provided authentic uniforms and branded equipment exclusively created by NHL licensee Franklin Sports.
- NHL United by Hockey Mobile Museum: The NHL, the Hockey Hall of Fame and ALXMOBILE will debut of the United by Hockey Mobile Museum, a traveling history museum aimed at raising awareness and education of diverse individuals within the game of hockey.
- Stanley Cup Display: Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports.
- Ticketmaster: Fans can take part in Bullseye Battle and show off their wrist shot.
- Topps: Fans can purchase 2022-23 NHL stickers and albums and play an interactive AR experience to win physical prizes and a special in-app digital pack in Topps SKATE.
- Truly Hard Seltzer: Fans 21 and older can face off in Bubble Hockey Games to see which Truly pack reigns supreme, take a picture in the interactive photo booth, check out the views from the rooftop deck and have a chance to meet a 2023 NHL All-Star player.
- Upper Deck: Fans can collect a Free Mascot Showdown trading card set exclusively on UpperDeckEpack.com and create their own free personalized trading card.
- Verizon: Fans can learn about Verizon products and services for a chance to win prizes.