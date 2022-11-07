The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today .

The 95th Academy Awards will see a familiar face next year: Jimmy Kimmel will return as emcee for the ceremony, which is scheduled for March 12, 2023 on ABC.

Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 and 2018, before the Oscars opted to go hostless in 2019 and 2020. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall split hosting duties for last year’s ceremony.

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” said executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner in a statement.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no,’” added Kimmel.

Kimmel, who recently signed a three-year extension to continue as host of executive producer of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, will emcee the first Oscar ceremony since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 telecast. But Kimmel was involved in another controversial Oscar moment: he was host when the Best Picture Oscar was erroneously announced as going to La La Land, not Moonlight, in 2017.

“Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host ‘The Oscars’ is a dream come true. As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor; and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars,” said Craig Erwich, president, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “We love being the home of Hollywood’s biggest night and can’t wait to toast the success of this year’s cinema and storytelling.”

After Kimmel declined to return in 2019, Kevin Hart was supposed to host that year’s telecast, but stepped down after old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. The producers opted to have hostless ceremories through 2021, before tapping Schumer, Sykes and Hall for this year’s telecast. That event saw a significant ratings rebound following 2021’s record lows: with 16.6 million total viewers and a 3.8 demo rating in final Nielsen numbers.