The National Hockey League doubled up on its annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, opening up nominations for the 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award in the U.S. and the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award Presented by Hyundai in Canada.

The awards are aimed are recognizing individuals who positively impacted their community, culture or society through the sport of hockey, and nominations will be open through Feb. 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The league said the awards honor former NHL forward Willie O’Ree, who became the first Black player in the NHL when he took the ice for the Boston Bruins Jan. 18, 1958, and who has been an ambassador for the Hockey Is for Everyone initiative and a promoter of inclusion and social change for more than 20 years.

Three finalists for each award will be revealed in April, with the winner of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award Presented by Hyundai to be introduced during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the winner of the 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award to be named during the NHL Awards ceremony in June.

Each winner will receive a $25,000 prize, with the four remaining finalists getting $5,000 apiece, and all money will be donated to charities of their respective choice.

Winners will be determined by a panel with weighted votes from the NHL and O’Ree, as well as representatives from Hyundai in Canada, with a public fan vote incorporated into the mix, as well.

NHL senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs Kim Davis said in a statement, “Today, there exists an army of community hockey leaders that selflessly carry on Willie’s legacy, connecting with individuals—many from underserved communities or underrepresented groups—and leveraging hockey to instill the values and character traits that will help them succeed on and off the ice. The Willie O’Ree Award is our moment to pause, reflect and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of people unlocking new possibilities for future generations.”

Hyundai Auto Canada director of marketing Christine Smith added, “Hyundai Canada’s sponsorship of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award allows us to spotlight community heroes who continuously drive the game of hockey forward. Willie O’Ree demonstrated fearlessness in the face of unprecedented adversity and, in turn, changed the game of hockey forever. People who exude that same spirit and dedication to improve their communities deserve recognition, and we look forward to learning more about these remarkable individuals through the voting process.”