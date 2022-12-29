Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and his father star in “On and Off the Ice,” a new spot from National Hockey League partner MassMutual.

The spot will debut during the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic Jan. 2, when McAvoy’s Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox. The puck drops at 2 p.m. ET.

MassMutual collaborated with media agency Giant Spoon on On and Off the Ice, which is aimed at driving contextual relevance in the company’s home market of Boston and adds the sports experience to the traditional mix of ad placements and television spots.

MassMutual chief marketing officer Jenn Halloran said in a statement, “Since the beginning, MassMutual has stood for interdependence. Through sports, we have the ability to celebrate the moments when people rely on each other, both on a team and with those around them who supported them. Charlie’s story and relationship with his father is a demonstration of what it means to have this type of unwavering support, which leads to success in sport and in life.”