PPG will continue on as the official paint of the National Hockey League in Canada and the U.S. following a three-year extension of their North American partnership.

Financial details and terms were not disclosed.

Pittsburgh-based PPG will participate as a sponsor of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, in which its hometown Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET.

The company will be represented through branded dasherboards, in-stadium signage and on-site activation,

PPG will also benefit from nationwide broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

When the two parties last renewed their partnership, in 2019, they revealed that a color-changing thermochromic coating developed with PPG suppliers LCR Hallcrest and QCR Solutions would be added to all official game pucks, changing from purple to clear when the puck’s temperature rose above freezing so that officials would know it was time for a new puck.

In addition to more than 60,000 game pucks every season, PPG’s Envirocron Extreme Protection coating has been used on goalposts since 2017.

NHL senior vice president of North American business development Kyle McMann said in a statement, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with PPG, a deeply committed NHL partner that engages our fans across numerous levels of our great game, including at the upcoming Discover NHL Winter Classic. It is exciting to see that PPG will utilize DED, an innovative approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising, to promote its products and reach new consumers and NHL fans.”

PPG chief communications and government affairs officer Bryan Iams added, “We’re proud to combine the power of the NHL with PPG and its well-known consumer paint brands, including PPG Paints, Dulux paint, Sico paint, Glidden paint and Olympic stains. Through the partnership extension, PPG will continue to identify new ways to integrate its paints, coatings and specialty materials into the game of hockey, including at premier events such as the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic.”