BET99 is now an official partner of the National Hockey League following a multiyear agreement between the two parties.

The Canadian premium online sports betting, casino and free-to-play company will team up with the league on new free-to-play game NHL PrePlay for fans in Canada.

On every game day during the NHL season, fans will see a set of predictive outcome-based questions, such as, “Who will win tonight’s game?,” as well as queries mined from NHL Edge data, such as, “Which of these players will have the hardest shot?”

Points will be awarded based on correct answers, with the grand-prize winner at the end of the season receiving 100,000 Canadian dollars ($73,405 at Tuesday’s exchange rate), and addition prizes including a monthly trip giveaway to an NHL tentpole event (such as the NHL Winter Classic). NHL Shop gift cards and weekly ticket giveaways.

BET99 will receive broadcast exposure for its various brands through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the league’s approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising, during U.S.-based regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs games on Rogers Sportsnet throughout the agreement’s term.

And exclusive marketing rights and designations will connect BET99’s brands with NHL fans through the league’s digital, marketing and social media channels.

NHL vice president of business development Jason Jazayeri said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to partner with BET99 and to promote BET99.ca and BET99.net on this unique and innovative free-to-play platform. This collaborative partnership has allowed us to create an entirely new free-to-play game that will focus on delivering a fun and immersive game to our fans, while also providing a level of access and prizing that we haven’t seen before in our sport.”

BET99 CEO Jared Beber added, “This partnership is groundbreaking for Canadian hockey and sports fans. NHL PrePlay will amplify fan engagement and excitement around NHL games, especially the prizes, which include access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Designed to support our focus on education within the gaming space, the game offers opportunities for players to explore the space and become more knowledgeable without making real-money wagers. Not only is the NHL PrePlay program innovative and a great access point for new and potential bettors, but the educational aspect also fits well with our focus on responsible gaming. We’ll also leverage our partnership with NHL star Auston Matthews, taking this agreement to the next level.”