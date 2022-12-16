Becoming a chief creative officer is a privilege and a challenge. It often takes many years or even decades to rise to the leadership role.

Some CCOs work their way up from junior copywriters and designers to the top of the ladder while others take a less linear path to the role. But once they become CCOs, the importance of the work ratchets up a few notches. They must not only build a creative vision and direction of a particular agency, they must also be good leaders.