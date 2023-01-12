Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

With the growing demand in electric vehicles the Hyundai Motor Company, the third largest car manufacturer by volume in the world, has been on a transformation journey in recent years. But in the U.K., consumers still mispronounce the name—something the brand has chosen to correct with a humorous campaign ahead of an important year.

In April, the South Korean automaker saw its all-electric IONIQ 5 vehicle honored by World Car Awards at the New York International Auto Show as World Car of the Year, while the company sold 3,944,579 vehicles last year, an annual growth of 1.4%. But for all the glory, it was time to fix that one elusive problem it still faced—getting Brits to pronounce the brand as it should be pronounced: “Hyun-day.”

“It’s the dawn of a new Hyundai,” declares the hero film from the two-month campaign that tackles the correct pronunciation head-on, while also aiming to build brand awareness and that of its IONIQ 5 as well.

“The perceptions of the brand have changed,” Richard Wolfe, head of brand communications for Hyundai Motors UK, told Adweek, saying the shift is due to the electrification and eye-catching design of its vehicles. “We wanted to differentiate the past from the future, create what we call ‘the new dawn’ for the brand and also celebrate a little bit more of our kind of Korean heritage and the global innovation that comes from that.”

Correcting with humor

Created by Innocean, the 40-second hero film titled “New Dawn” sees potential IONIQ 5 buyers searching for the car brand using voice technology on their phones only to be taken to the wrong shop due to their mispronunciation of the brand name. This includes one man being taken to a salon called High ‘n’ Dye and another man being directed to a food van called High-End Pie. Eventually, a woman corrects someone’s pronunciation while climbing into her strategically parked IONIQ 5 car.

Innocean, Hyundai

Alongside the film, there is an audio campaign for smart speakers, while social media will promote the websites for the various fake shops that feature in the ad itself including a Hawaiian Tie shop and a pub called the Highland Eye.

Within a week of release, the company revealed that the film has a 44% completed View Through Rate on YouTube, the brand’s highest ever, and it has achieved an ad recall life of 26%, higher than its average of 16%.

The creative brief also stated the need to reflect Hyundai’s brand personality, which Wolfe describes as being a leader in technology that is “striving for the future for mobility solutions,” while producing cars that are cutting edge and that are “doing something differently.”

We wanted to differentiate the past from the future, create what we call ‘the new dawn’ for the brand. Richard Wolfe, head of brand communications for Hyundai Motor UK

Leading the development of the creative concept for the campaign was Dom Sweeney, head of creative at Innocean UK, who admitted that the idea of tackling how people say the name had been around for a while, having worked with the brand for about a decade.

“It didn’t feel right for British people to be told how they should be saying stuff. It’s not something that British people tend to react to particularly well as well,” explained Sweeney. But with the growing interest in the brand’s electric offer, that feeling changed.

“The complication came in how we were going to do it without really upsetting a lot of people, without being patronizing or talking down to them. That’s where we were forced into using humor, even though it’s something that we’ve all wanted to do for ages, because you can’t do it without having your tongue firmly stuck in your cheek. You can’t take yourself too seriously because otherwise it can come across badly,” he added.

The campaign has also been released at the start of “a big year” for Hyundai which will soon release the IONIQ 6, already available for pre-order with further product launches to come later in 2023.

“The new brand positioning ties in nicely with that and they will link together,” explained Wolfe.

”What we’re seeing through this campaign is that it is causing more people to come and want to find out more about Hyundai. There’s the line in the ad, which is, if you thought you knew our cars and how to say it, then maybe it’s time to think again. So we’re trying to encourage people to come find out more about us,” he added.