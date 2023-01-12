The National Hockey League teamed up with Pepsi on free-to-play weekly pick ‘em game the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge.

Every week, NHL fans in Canada and the U.S. can choose three NHL goalies to either get a win, have the most saves, have the fewest goals against or have a shutout for the chance to win prizes including NHL regular-season game tickets, NHLShop.com gift codes, signed NHL items or a trip to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Fans have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to make their weekly picks, with winners determined after the conclusion of games the following Tuesday. Bonus points can be earned by correctly predicting the goalie who shuts out their opponent that night.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge experience was developed in conjunction with Low6, an NHL free-to-play provider, and it will be promoted across NHL and Pepsi digital and social media platforms.