Platforms Reddit Reaches Global Enterprise Partnership Agreement With IPG Mediabrands A new trending insights dashboard will help the agency group’s clients get the jump on trends Several Mediabrands clients already have global relationships with RedditIPG Mediabrands By David Cohen20 mins ago Reddit reached its first ever global enterprise partnership agreement, with IPG Mediabrands. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Yelp for Business Rolls Out Host of Updates By David Cohen Platforms Estée Lauder Takes Over ‘Skinimalism’ Trend on Pinterest By David Cohen Platforms Pinterest Sets 3-Day Live Virtual Event Featuring Top Creators By David Cohen Platforms Pinterest Creators Use Idea Pins to Show Off Their Own Lego Masters Creations By David Cohen Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework You Might Like The Trends Shaping Email Marketing in 2022 By SparkPost 3 Trends That Are Shifting the State of Audio By Cassy Hough History Is Repeating Itself in the Current Digital Advertising Landscape By Kelly Nash, Data Product Lead, IBM Watson Advertising Marketers Still Aren’t Ready for a World Without Cookies By Epsilon