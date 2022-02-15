Platforms Reddit Taps Tinuiti as Its First Independent Agency Partner The latter’s clients will get early, increased access to the former’s resources, teams, tools Tinuiti works across Amazon, Facebook, Google and streaming television platformsReddit/Tinuiti By David Cohen6 mins ago Independent performance marketing firm Tinuiti became Reddit’s first independent agency partner Tuesday. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms Instagram Tests a Way for Users to Choose How to Handle Like Counts By David Cohen Platforms Pinterest Kicks Off ‘You Just Might Surprise Yourself’ Brand Campaign By David Cohen Platforms Estée Lauder Takes Over ‘Skinimalism’ Trend on Pinterest By David Cohen Platforms Pinterest Sets 3-Day Live Virtual Event Featuring Top Creators By David Cohen Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like Brands Seem to Be Talking More and More About Love… But What Does That Really Mean? By Sheena Vira These Are the Audience Segments at the Forefront of a Rapidly Changing Streaming Video Landscape By Robert Norman 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans