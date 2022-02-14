Presented By Super Bowl Amazon’s ‘Mind Reader’ Alexa Big Game Spot Topped YouTube for Sunday Views Budweiser had the most-searched ad during the Super Bowl Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in Amazon's spot By David Cohen10 mins ago Amazon’s “Mind Reader” was the most-viewed Super Bowl 56 commercial on YouTube on game day (through 7 p.m. ET/10 p.m. ET). David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms TikTok Releases 2 PSAs for World Sea Turtle Day By David Cohen Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Twitter Adds Language Setting to Support Feminine Form of Arabic By David Cohen Platforms Workplace From Facebook Reveals Several Updates, New Features By David Cohen Diversity, Equity and Inclusion TikTok Sets 12-Hour TikTok Pride Finale Live Event By David Cohen Microlearning View All Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like These Are the Audience Segments at the Forefront of a Rapidly Changing Streaming Video Landscape By Robert Norman Is the Metaverse Actually Safe for Brands and Consumers? By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital 6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans