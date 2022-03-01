Platforms Snap Halts All Ads in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine Reddit adds r/Russia, r/RussiaPolitics subreddits to quarantine list Encrypted one-on-one chats on Instagram are now available to all adults in Russia and UkraineSilent_GOS/iStock By David Cohen5 mins ago Snap Inc., Meta and Reddit provided updates Tuesday on measures they enacted in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Platforms TikTok Releases 2 PSAs for World Sea Turtle Day By David Cohen Platforms Workplace From Facebook Reveals Several Updates, New Features By David Cohen Platforms Twitter Begins Taking Applications for Early Testers of Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows By David Cohen Platforms Twitter Spins Hip-Hop Hashtag-Triggered Emojis By David Cohen Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like 3 Trends That Are Shifting the State of Audio By Cassy Hough History Is Repeating Itself in the Current Digital Advertising Landscape By Kelly Nash, Data Product Lead, IBM Watson Advertising Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans Marketers Still Aren’t Ready for a World Without Cookies By Epsilon