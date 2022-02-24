Platforms

Reddit Rolls Out Discover Tab

It marks the first new surface on its platform in over 2 years

During initial testing, one out of five people joined at least one new community after using the Discover tabReddit
By David Cohen

5 mins ago

The first new surface to come to Reddit’s platform in more than two years is already a staple of other social applications like Snapchat and TikTok: a Discover tab for its Android and iOS applications.

David Cohen

