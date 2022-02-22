Platforms

Reddit Details Its 5 Community Values

Remember the Human, Empower Communities, Keep Reddit Real, Privacy Is a Right, Believe in the Good

CEO Steve Huffman said Reddit succeeds when its communities succeedstockcam/iStock
By David Cohen

Reddit detailed its community values last week, with CEO Steve Huffman explaining in a blog post, “Over the past 16 years, I’ve watched as you have organized into thousands of communities, created an endless amount of fun and interesting content, supported one another and galvanized global movements. Bolstering that growth has been sets of written and implicit values that have helped make Reddit what it is today. With the help of many of you, we have codified these into a set of community values that will continue to shape Reddit as we grow and evolve, and I’m excited to share them with you today.”

