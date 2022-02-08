Platforms

TikTok Details Several Updates to Its Community Guidelines

More than 91 million videos were removed from its platform in the third quarter of 2021

TikTok released its newest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report TuesdayWachiwit/iStock
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

5 mins ago

TikTok revealed several updates to its community guidelines on Safer Internet Day Tuesday.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

Snap Introduces Revamped Global Partner Solutions Program

By David Cohen

Platforms

Another Case Referred to Facebook’s Independent Content Oversight Board

By David Cohen

Platforms

Facebook Overhauls Its Access Your Information Tool

By David Cohen

Platforms

Instagram Debuts New Resources for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


5 Ways Podcasts Are Redefining Black Representation

By Nidia Serrano


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans