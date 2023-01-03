Discover Financial Services and the National Hockey League revealed a multiyear extension of their U.S. partnership, under which Discover will maintain its status as the official credit card and official bank of the league in the U.S., along with continuing as the title partner of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

The Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners, and the game will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Discover will continue to create content and programs that will be supported across multiple channels, including the league’s Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising and virtual slot in-ice ads that will appear during each nationally broadcasted game in the U.S. throughout the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fans of all 32 NHL teams can also apply for the NHL Discover it card here, choosing the league’s shield or the logo of their favorite team.

NHL senior vice president, North American business development Kyle McMann said in a statement, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our partnership extension with Discover on the same day as the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic and have them remain as title sponsor of one of the marquee events on the league’s calendar. Over the more than 10 years of our fantastic partnership, Discover has delivered creative and best-in-class activations to engage our passionate fans in the U.S. We look forward to developing more unique programs and platforms tied to Discover’s payment and banking products to reach even more NHL fans and Discover customers this NHL season and beyond.”

Discover senior vp and chief marketing officer Jennifer Murillo added, “Discover is proud of our long-standing partnership with the NHL. We are looking forward to continuing to support the league as the official credit card and official bank of the NHL in the U.S, as well as the title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic—one of the league’s most prestigious and highly anticipated events of the season. Our relationship with the NHL allows Discover to make meaningful connections to consumers who are looking to achieve a brighter financial future, and to deliver great experiences to passionate hockey fans.”