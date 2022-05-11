Sports Marketing

The Seattle Mariners Call in Relief as Their Marketing Struggles to Find the Strike Zone

A promising 2021 season and a young 2022 squad are ingredients agency partner Heart & Hustle has to make baseball cool again

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford shows off his necklace during a photo shoot
Shortstop J.P. Crawford is among the Seattle Mariners letting loose during a new team marketing campaign.Seattle Mariners/Heart & Hustle Productions.
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

2 mins ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

With Major League Baseball attendance declining steadily since 2007 and television ratings also slumping, the game is increasingly looking for ways to engage with younger fans the way basketball, football and other sports do. Allowing players to be themselves and make a connection with fans, as the Seattle Mariners are attempting, may be part of the solution.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering brand marketing.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Virtual illustration of Guccis garden inside Roblox
Fashion & Apparel

Lessons in Luxury From The Marketers Rewriting Its Glossy Digital Playbook

By Rebecca Stewart

adidas breast gallery sports bra promotion
Advertising

Adidas Defends Bare Breasts Creative as U.K Regulator Bans Ads

By Rebecca Stewart

Outline of Asia on a map against silhouettes of different cultures in Asia.
Voice

‘Asian’ Is a Complex and Nuanced Term—We Must Market With Care

By Pam Yang

Platforms

Reddit Taps Lyft’s Adriel Frederick as VP of Product for Reddit X

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

It’s Time to Spring Clean Your CDP, and Portable Identity Can Help

By Dana Moroze

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads