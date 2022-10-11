Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

As National Hockey League players begin taking to the ice to begin the regular season Tuesday—joining the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators, who already faced off in two games in Prague—fans will soon have hashtag-triggered emojis for their respective teams at their disposal on Twitter.