Test_Marketers Are Increasing Ad Spend on Children’s Content, But Publishers Are Missing Out 

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Investment in advertising for children is growing, but tight regulations mean that many demand-side platforms, including The Trade Desk and Yahoo, shy away from transacting on children’s inventory. As a result, some kids-focused publishers, such as HappyKids, are losing out on potential revenues of hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

According to December data by advertising intelligence platform MediaRadar, ad investments in children’s content and programming increased by 50% in 2022 in the U.S., reaching $1.6 billion.

The industry’s second-largest programmatic bidder The Trade Desk doesn’t accept bids on child-directed inventory, across various channels, including streaming and digital video, “based on a mature understanding of COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act),” the company told Adweek.

“This is disappointing as CTV demand can sometimes run against inappropriate and unsuitable content due to lax terms of service and inventory vetting,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of HappyKids, an advertising-based video-on-demand kids and family-themed channel.

“This is disappointing as CTV demand can sometimes run against inappropriate and unsuitable content due to lax terms of service and inventory vetting,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of HappyKids, an advertising-based video-on-demand kids and family-themed channel.