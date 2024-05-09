Be among trailblazing marketing pros at Brandweek this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona. Experience incredible networking, insightful sessions and a boost of inspiration at ADWEEK’s ultimate brand event. Register by May 13 to save 35% .

It was supposed to be a clever product demonstration for Apple’s latest sleek, AI-powered iPad. But the brand, typically praised for its advertising, has sparked a wave of backlash for a commercial that crushes and destroys creative tools.

In just a couple of days since its release, Apple’s “Crush” has become one of the most controversial and debated recent ads. Critics have called it “soul-crushing,” “disgusting” and “destructive.”

Even Hollywood royalty, British actor Hugh Grant, weighed in on the spot, posting on X: “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley.”

The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley. https://t.co/273XB3CfnF — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) May 8, 2024

“Crush” promotes Apple’s “thinnest product ever,” the 13-inch iPad Pro, by highlighting what users can do with the tablet’s apps, such as editing films or creating digital artwork. In the spot, developed in-house, a hydraulic press flattens objects including a piano, guitar, books, paint cans, cameras and a sculpture. When the carnage ends, the crusher lifts to reveal an iPad Pro.

Apple is adept at using human stories and craft to demonstrate its products, and many of those ads have won industry awards. But at a time when many creative people are skeptical or fearful of how technology may jeopardize their professions, this one hit differently.

“Given Apple’s market and cultural domination, the semiotics of crushing beautiful and inspiring creative tools seems insensitive and gives easy ammunition to the haters,” said Ian Heartfield, co-founder and chief creative officer of agency New Commercial Arts.

This isn’t about creative conjecture, either. Consumers were equally shocked, surprised and confused by Apple’s execution, per data from consumer sentiment business Zappi. The company gauged emotional reactions to the spot and found it over-indexed on all three feelings. The ad made just 26.7% of consumers feel happy, against a benchmark average of 36%.

In the U.S., one in five consumers said they thought the ad portrayed content that people could find offensive. Despite this, younger people found the ad “satisfying,” likening it to a popular YouTube and TikTok series where random objects are squished under a hydraulic press.

Rage against the machine

Apple’s controversial ad also coincides with the 40th anniversary of one of its most celebrated commercials,“1984,” which aired during that year’s Super Bowl.

Directed by Ridley Scott and created by Chiat\Day, the iconic spot contained a hopeful message about technology, painting a portrait of a dystopian future where computers weren’t the enemy or something to be feared.

For many creatives, though, Apple’s “Crush” offers the antithesis: an ad where a squished trumpet and the remains of a sculpted bust serve as a visual metaphor for the threat big tech and generative AI pose to the already underfunded, under-appreciated creative industries.

“On paper, it’s a cool idea. It’s also a brilliantly crafted film that three years ago creative people would have enjoyed,” said Alan Young, joint CCO of St. Luke’s. “But not today. Filmmaking, illustration, photography and music are all suddenly being constructed by autonomous systems and this ad, to many, feels like a metaphor for that.”

I can't relate to this video at all. It lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators. — うさ夫(うさマガ) (@usaotoday) May 7, 2024

For Jon Evans, chief client officer at ad testing platform System1, the work carries a sinister undertone, even if unintended.

“Back in 1984 Apple inspired me to crush the boring PC machine to liberate my creativity, but somehow in 2024 we find Apple crushing the output of all that creativity and becoming the very machine they raged against,” he said.

System 1’s data, which measures emotional response and brand impact, found Apple’s 60-second ad stirred negative emotions for consumers.

The creative scored just 1.9 out of 5 for its long-term market growth potential, and just 0.78 for its ability to drive short-term sales potential, against the tech category average of 1.07.

Only 77% of people recognized it as an Apple ad. The spot did drive happiness for 25% of viewers, but it over-indexed for other feelings including surprise, disgust and contempt.

All press is good press

Despite the negative reaction, at the time of writing the work had not yet had a significant impact on Apple’s stock price, the value of which has increased 5.93% over the last five days following a host of fresh product launches designed to help it offset slumping iPhone sales.

Though controversial, the ad is unlikely to dent Apple’s reputation as one of the world’s most valuable brands. In 2022 and 2023 it topped Kantar’s BrandZ list with a valuation of $880.45 billion.

For Tamryn Kerr, co-founder and chief creative officer of Hijinks, the discourse around Apple’s “Crush” might actually stand in its favor down the line since it brought more attention to the product.

“As far as Apple is concerned, everyone now knows there’s a very thin iPad to add to their Christmas list, so the ad has done its job,” she said.