Apple is setting high expectations for its Vision Pro spatial computer by previewing the device’s Feb. 2 launch with an ad modeled after “Hello,” the film that introduced the iPhone in 2007.

While “Hello” showed a myriad of TV and film characters answering the phone, “Get Ready” kicks off with Gene Wilder in Young Frankenstein shouting “Get ready!” before preparing to bring his monster to life.

Set to Devo’s “Uncontrollable Urge,” which also harkens back to the aughts, the film cuts between characters putting on masks, headsets and eyewear. With an emphasis on science fiction, the clips include Star Wars, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Back to the Future, Iron Man and Ant-Man.

The 30-second spot ends with a woman donning the new Vision Pro headset in her living room, which projects the Apple interface over her fireplace.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create and explore.”

The ad is airing on broadcast TV and Apple’s YouTube channel. Preorders for the device open at 5 a.m. PST on Jan. 19 and it will be released exclusively through Apple.com and the Apple Store on Feb. 2.

Apple first previewed Vision Pro in June, fueling speculation that the technology giant could finally push the nascent VR industry to the next stage. The device–which starts at $3,499–is controlled by a user’s gaze and gestures with the help of Siri or a virtual keyboard. Its 4K display can be used to watch spatial video taken on iPhone 15 Pro, to play new spatial games and to watch TV and movies using a new Apple Immersive Video format.