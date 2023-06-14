How Apple Built a Brand That Has Risen Above All Others

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
With a market cap of $2.89 trillion, Apple remains the world’s most valuable company. It should come as no surprise, then, that the device, technology, entertainment and services behemoth is also a brand darling.
For the second year in a row, Apple has topped Kantar’s BrandZ Global Rankings with a valuation of $880 billion.
Apple’s success in both shareholder and customer value emanates from an ethos of quality design, high value creativity and slow pace that has been passed on from founder Steve Jobs to current chief executive Tim Cook.