After winning the coveted Film Grand Prix at Cannes Lions for the comedic spot “R.I.P. Leon,” Apple continues the “Relax, It’s iPhone” campaign by slowing it way down.

The new ad, “Tractor,” follows a similar model of using humor to cleverly showcase an iPhone feature.

Set to Ludacris’ track “Two Miles An Hour,” the minute-long film depicts a weathered farmer very slowly driving a tractor that drags an enormous pumpkin down an empty road, passing only scrub and cows. His iPhone gives him directions down a 102-mile straight path.

The ad assures viewers that the iPhone 14 Plus has Apple’s longest battery life, so the device won’t let him down on his journey. It ends with the tagline: “Relax, it’s iPhone 14 Plus.”

Ivan Zacharias directed the commercial through production company Smuggler. It will run across TV, digital and social.

In a previous chapter of the campaign, “R.I.P. Leon” depicted a distraught pet sitter who is saved by the iPhone’s ‘unsend message’ feature after mistakenly broadcasting that a beloved lizard died. That spot also had a memorable soundtrack: “Alive” by Hanni El Khatib.