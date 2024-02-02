Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

If the Super Bowl is advertising’s peerless platform—and it is, with north of 110 million viewers and a prized place in marketing history—is it any wonder some performers crack under the pressure?

“Safe, lazy, boring,” one observer called the crop of ads last year. Some critics claim that Super Bowl ads’ creativity is bottoming out, while each year the pressures seem only to rise, from the increasing price of a 30-second spot to the harsh scrutiny on social media. Minimizing rather than taking risks seems to be the order of the day.

“The Super Bowl is terrifying. But there are two types of fear–one that cripples and one that drives–and this is very evident when you see the breadth of work from the last couple of years. There are brands that totally go for it and brands that totally bottle it, but the biggest shame are the brands that initially go full pelt but get scared at the last minute,” said Richard Brim, chief creative officer of adam&eveDDB. “These brands land smack in the middle and that’s the most boring place to be. Everyone ignores the middle.”

Cultural land mines and hefty production budgets mean “more and more cooks in the kitchen when it comes to making a decision,” said Gordy Sang, co-founder and co-CCO of indie agency Quality Meats. “So the final product ends up being a tad overcooked and lacking flavor.”

In a post-Covid era, brands are dishing out distraction and comfort. That has translated to star-studded ads with a harmless (some might argue toothless) tone, according to Gabriel Miller, president of the Americas at Landor & Fitch.

“Probably 65 or 70% of ads will use a celebrity to borrow equity to help enhance awareness of their brand message,” Miller said. “We know it can work, but it’s not new—it’s expected.”

The nature of the Big Game itself has changed over time, causing a shift in advertisers’ approach, said Miller, noting that it’s gone from sports contest to marketing extravaganza. Releasing ads in advance is a modern phenom, which spoils the surprise that audiences felt in decades past, he said, while more effort goes into a broader communications plan as opposed to the yesteryear tradition of putting all the eggs in one showstopping basket.

“The days of the grandiose ‘OMFG, did you just see what I saw from that brand’s commercial’ are gone,” Miller said.

ADWEEK, in combing through the ad archives, has identified some standouts that moved the needle and racked up awards—some did both, and some are just too brilliant to ignore. Read on for a sampling of our favorite creative pioneers:

Apple “1984” (1984)

Agency: Chiat\Day

Apple’s “1984,” which recently marked its 40th anniversary, is still considered one the best ads of the Super Bowl and industry at large. To introduce the Macintosh computer, director Ridley Scott painted a compelling portrait of a dystopian future where tech wasn’t the enemy. With rich world-building, the promo didn’t contain a single image of a product—a creative method the brand has since perfected but was innovative at the time.

Nike “Hare Jordan” (1993)

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Talk about a power duo: Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan got together to embarrass cartoonish bullies and hype pricey sneakers in a 60-second ad that took six months to produce. It wasn’t the first mix of animation and live action—Who Framed Roger Rabbit was a massive hit in 1988—but it spawned its own film franchise and deepened Nike’s relationship with Warner Bros. Such an investment of time, and a seven-figure production budget in ‘90s money, wouldn’t likely happen today.

Budweiser “Frogs” (1995)

Agency: D’Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles

Long before ASMR was a trend in advertising and media, Budweiser turned the volume way down for a laid-back 30-second spot that became one of the most iconic booze campaigns in advertising history. It was just three frog friends, chilling on their lily pads near a deserted neon-lit shack, chirping out their monosyllabic messages: “Bud” and “Weis” and “Er.” Crickets provided the only soundtrack to this swampy classic—directed by a pre-Pirates of the Caribbean Gore Verbinski—proving that louder isn’t necessarily better.

20th Century Fox “Independence Day” (1996)

Agency: in-house

The Big Game was well known territory in the ’90s for beer, car and snacks ads, but it wasn’t yet a showcase for Hollywood films. Fox and Independence Day changed that with 30-second teaser hastily cut from the unfinished thriller and released nearly six months ahead of the premiere. It wasn’t just the ominous tone or the doomsday narration, but the final image—the White House being obliterated—that sparked national buzz. The tagline, “Enjoy the Super Bowl. It may be your last,” took the action flick from unknown entity to summer must-see. Along with a full-scale campaign that ushered in modern-day blockbuster marketing, the spot helped propel the movie to $817.4 million in worldwide box office, the year’s top money maker.

EDS “Cat Herders” (2000)

Agency: Fallon McElligott

An information tech giant leans into a managerial idiom for its first Super Bowl ad. Fascinating? In fact, the company founded by H. Ross Perot made a lasting impression with this mix of deadpan humor and CGI wizardry, groundbreaking at the time for a commercial. It’s perfection on an entertainment level, a la the best SNL skits. And it made EDS look like it could indeed solve challenges as seemingly insurmountable as moving felines across the windswept West.

Reebok “Terry Tate, Office Linebacker” (2003)

Agency: Arnell Group

Reebok’s slapstick episodes featuring Tate as a football linebacker who enforces office protocol became a pop culture phenomenon. It was one of the rare instances when advertising crossed over into entertainment, something many brands continue to chase.

E*Trade “Baby” (2008)

Agency: Grey

A monkey dancing on a bucket—with a kicker that said, “Well, we just wasted $2 million, what are you doing with your money?”—did not win E*Trade a lot of fans, despite the creative daring of its Super Bowl ad from 2000. Later, though, the brand hit pay dirt with its talking babies, who casually but insightfully made viewers believe they had the goods on investing. Wall Street finance bros in diapers? It made perfect sense in this intentionally lo-fi universe. The campaign has had many incarnations over the years, but the original spots have aged incredibly well.

Miller High Life “1-Second Ad” (2009)

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi New York

Attention is premium during the Super Bowl, but if you blinked during Miller High Life’s slot, you may have missed it. At literally one second long, consisting of a man simply yelling, “High life!” Miller’s ad was more about generating headlines and buzz than weaving a tale. But that tactic in itself was creative, inspiring many more advertisers to build strategic campaigns that lasted beyond the game.

Old Spice “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” (2010)

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Here’s why this ad ran after, not during, Super Bowl 44: The client hated it. “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” ended up airing immediately following the game, to burn off a few extra 30-second units that P&G had already bought. But it quickly became synonymous with groundbreaking Super Bowl spots and, as a female-targeted message for a male-skewing brand, put a feminine stamp on the Big Game. It also moved a ton of body wash, spawning sequels, making stars and coining catchphrases.

Google “Parisian Love” (2010)

Agency: In-house

Google’s search window is most often used for, well, digital searches. But the brand repurposed it as a storytelling vehicle, accomplishing in 52 seconds what some rom-coms can’t do in two hours. “Study abroad” and “impress a French woman” lead to queries about chocolates, churches and cribs. Awww. It’s another example of a way to use the Big Game to go simple and quiet but still make a major impact.

Snickers “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” (2010)

Agency: BBDO

Golden Girls star Betty White had fallen out of the spotlight so was not a typical celebrity choice for a Super Bowl ad. But in Snickers’ campaign, she stole the show and brought the Mars brand’s idea to life with comedic perfection. The commercial also helped revive White’s career, with fans later successfully lobbying for her to host Saturday Night Live.

Volkswagen “The Force” (2011)

Agency: Deutsch LA

Volkswagen hadn’t run a Super Bowl ad in over a decade and went up against carmakers with bigger budgets. However, “The Force”—in which a kid dressed as Darth Vader attempts to use his imagined powers—stands as one of the most memorable Super Bowl ads for its original character, sweet humor and storytelling. The brand also broke the playbook by releasing its commercial days before the game, which is now standard practice for most Super Bowl advertisers.

Oreo “Dunk in the dark” (2013)

Agency: 360i

Brands pour vast amounts of resources, budget and planning into Super Bowl campaigns, but Oreo stood out with a spontaneous response on Twitter (now X) that cost much less than a Big Game slot. After power went out in half of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Oreo crafted a clever tweet reminding people they could “still dunk in the dark.” It is still lauded as a masterclass of real-time, social media marketing.

Always “#LikeAGirl” (2015)

Agency: Leo Burnett

The message of Always’ film may seem standard now, but it defined a genre of advertising that challenged gender stereotypes. #LikeAGirl went viral, won awards and inspired other brands to change their narratives.

P&G’s Tide “It’s a Tide Ad” (2018)

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi New York

The four-part campaign starring actor David Harbour not only hijacked the Big Game—in the best way—but also refreshed a staid medium. It centered on multiple fake spots that commented on advertising itself, called back to classics like Mr. Clean and Old Spice, roped in additional P&G brands and tweaked an iconic beer (Budweiser). Pacing, acting and comic timing were flawless, with the inventive concept always returning to the Tide brand message. Awards later flooded in from Cannes, D&AD and other groups, adding an industry glow to the fan favorite ads.

HBO and Bud Light “Joust” (2019)

Agencies: Droga5 and Wieden+Kennedy New York

Two brands, two agencies, a dragon and an epic death—those are the elements that combined for a jaw-dropping surprise no one saw coming in Super Bowl 53. To promote the final season of Game of Thrones and pump the heritage beer brand, HBO and Bud Light set a new bar for collaboration with a link between the bloody fantasy and the lighthearted “Dilly, Dilly” world. And it was all fun and games until someone got murdered—the Bud Knight at the hands of The Mountain, bone-breaking sound effects included. Then it was advertising legend.

Oatly “Wow, No Cow” (2021)

Agency: in-house

Oatly’s bizarre commercial may have annoyed some people, but that was kind of the point. Going against the wave of celebrity-filled Super Bowl spots, the brand’s low-budget ad showed the CEO, Toni Petersson, sitting at a keyboard in a field of oats and performing a jingle he wrote himself. “It’s like milk, but made for humans,” he crooned. “Wow, wow, no cow.” The earworm got stuck in viewers’ heads, while Oatly showed other brands how to embrace the haters.

Liquid Death, “Kids Hydrating” (2022)

Agency: In-house

A truism about Liquid Death: the canned water brand regularly and gleefully kicks the proverbial hornet’s nest with its marketing, and this spot could be labeled Exhibit #1. The misdirect here is entirely intentional—the hard-partying children and their pregnant chaperone aren’t drunk, they’re just super hydrated and naturally stoked. But it sure looks illegal and/or immoral. A regional buy in 23 markets, the ad sparked more talk value, pearl clutching and social traffic than many national campaigns. And it helped solidify Liquid Death’s much-coveted bad boy rep.

Coinbase “QR code” (2022)

Agency: Accenture Song

Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad had no traditional markers of a big-budget Super Bowl commercial, with a minimalist concept that resembled an old-school screensaver. The spot consisted only of a colorful QR code floating against a black screen, which when scanned linked to a bitcoin giveaway. The ad sparked controversy and disrupted the noise of other Super Bowl campaigns.

Tubi “Interface Interruption” (2023)

Agency: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Last year, many Super Bowl viewers were left scratching their heads when the broadcast was interrupted by what appeared to be someone scrolling through their Tubi menu. But rather than a technical error, it was a prank from the streaming service, which went down as one of the biggest “gotcha” moments in marketing.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.