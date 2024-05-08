Be among trailblazing marketing pros at Brandweek this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona. Experience incredible networking, insightful sessions and a boost of inspiration at ADWEEK’s ultimate brand event. Register by May 13 to save 35% .

Apple has revealed its thinnest product ever, the 13-inch iPad Pro. To show off this distinguishing feature, the brand crushed objects down to the new device’s size.

Created in-house, “Crush!” takes a playful approach to product demonstration. Using an industrial-sized crusher, Apple flattened a slew of products meant to represent things the iPad Pro can do, from editing film with Final Cut Pro to digitally painting with Adobe Fresco.

Paint cans splash their contents over a piano right before it’s crunched to pieces, while a collapsing arcade cabinet flashes “game over.” Post-it notes explode into confetti and the eyes pop out of a rubber emoji.

But when the colorful carnage is over, the crusher lifts back up to reveal that all of the components have been crushed together into the iPad Pro, with the message that “the most powerful iPad ever is also the thinnest.”

Set to Sonny and Cher’s “All I Ever Need Is You,” the film will run across TV, social, digital and YouTube.

Another 20-second film from agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab places the 5.4mm seventh generation iPod Nano Apple introduced 12 years ago next to the new “impossibly thin” 5.1mm iPad Pro. The simple spot will run on YouTube and social media.

Apple also emphasizes the device’s width on its website, where the new iPad Pro is dubbed “thinpossible.” The device is available for preorder ahead of its May 15 release.

“iPad Pro empowers a broad set of pros and is perfect for anyone who wants the ultimate iPad experience—with its combination of the world’s best displays, extraordinary performance of our latest M-series chips and advanced accessories—all in a portable design,” Apple svp of hardware engineering John Ternus said in a statement. “Today, we’re taking it even further with the new, stunningly thin and light iPad Pro, our biggest update ever to iPad Pro.”

