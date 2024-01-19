Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Apple captured the unique expressions of 30 babies for an especially cute installment of its long-running and celebrated “Shot on iPhone” campaign.

A 30-second Instagram Reel, set to the track “Pose” by Gajate featuring Poe Leos, shows off the iPhone 15’s ability to turn any photo into a portrait.

Photographer Evan Kafka took pictures of babies ranging from 4 to 12 months old as they smile, stick out their tongues, cry and look at the camera with wonder. The images will appear in out-of-home and digital OOH ads.

“Baby Face,” from longtime Apple agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, also spotlights other iPhone features that make it easier to take professional quality baby photos, like switching subject focus, improved edge detection, background blurring and color enhancement.

Social executions feature behind-the-scenes videos showing the toys used to get babies to look at the camera, the iPhone features in action, and the tears that happened between shoots.

The Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning “Shot on iPhone” began in 2014 by soliciting consumer photos to demonstrate the device’s capabilities. The campaign has since evolved to allow professional photographers and filmmakers to create work with the smartphone.

Recent campaigns have celebrated dogs with prosthetic limbs, paid tribute to Korean cinema and explored the world of Lucha Libre in Mexico City.