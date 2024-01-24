Apple's Comedic iPhone Ads Reassure Worried Parents

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Apple’s latest “Relax, It’s iPhone” ads offer reassurance to families that the device will help them both capture big moments and also protect their children as they leave home.

Like previous installments in the award-winning campaign, the new spots rely on comedy to demonstrate the iPhone’s features.

Set to “Goodbye” by Aloe Blacc, “New Driver” shows a dad with a mug of coffee and iPhone in hand as his daughter drives herself to high school for the first time, running over a skateboard and backing into a recycling bin as she pulls out of the driveway.

That unimpressive demonstration of her skills leaves the dad frozen at his dining room table, only able to relax when the iOS 17 automatic check in feature alerts him that she arrived safely.

“One More” similarly fuses humor and music. Set to JJ & The Mood’s “How Many Times,” it shows a family gathered in a backyard to watch a kid determined to use his martial arts skills to break a board in half.

The demonstration fails again and again, as day turns to night and most of the audience peels off. But the boy remains determined and his uncle keeps standing by for hours, thanks to the long battery life on the iPhone 15.

Developed by longtime Apple agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the two latest spots launched during the College Football Playoffs and will also run on YouTube. They are directed by Andreas Nilsson through production company Biscuit.

The “Relax, It’s iPhone” campaign won last year’s Cannes Lions Film Grand Prix with “R.I.P. Leon,” which demonstrated the iPhone 14’s unsend message feature with a story about a lizard that appears dead but then comes back to life.

Apple also recently showcased the long battery life of the iPhone 14 Plus with a version showing a farmer on a 102-mile tractor drive.