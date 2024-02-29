Don’t miss Commerceweek , February 28–29 in NYC, to explore the technology and trends fueling commerce. Get strategic insights from leaders at The New York Times Advertising , Turo , TikTok and more. Register .

The e-commerce arm of Dick’s Sporting Goods dropped two ads this week, reaching into new territory with comedy and celebrity and kicking off a year-long promotion to boost its digital business.

The spots, from filmmaker-actor Lake Bell, star Will Arnett and Kathryn Hahn as a harried dad and cool auntie who can’t physically make it to a Dick’s store for kid-required supplies before game time. Instead, they take a slightly trippy adventure into online shopping, ending up with soccer cleats, basketball shoes and sporty extras for themselves.

The campaign, called “Click on Dicks.com,” represents “a big investment” with exposure on national cable and broadcast TV like the upcoming March Madness tournament, streaming services such as Amazon, YouTube and Netflix and other broad-based media, along with a significant social program through 2024.

“We really want to surround the consumer, build awareness and drive consideration for the dot com,” Emily Silver, Dick’s CMO, told ADWEEK, noting the shift in tone and talent. “This is humor that feels consistent with Dick’s values and it also feels new and fresh.”

To launch the campaign, Dick’s threw a Hollywood party this week, complete with step-and-repeat photo ops, sports-themed decor and cocktails and c-suite execs–including CEO Lauren Hobart–from the brand’s Pittsburgh headquarters. A stand-up set from comedian Daniel Weingarten, who will feed the campaign’s social media efforts along with ad co-star Nicole Daniels, led into a first-look at the spots with Bell, Arnett and Hahn sneak peeking outtakes from the shoot.

‘Comedic nuggets’

While Dick’s has ongoing relationships with professional athletes, it hasn’t often tapped into Hollywood but is open to more such alliances going forward “if celebrities can help us tell our story in an authentic way—it has to feel right, and this campaign did,” Silver told ADWEEK during the Tuesday night event in Los Angeles.

Bell pitched the concept to Dick’s “as a wild card,” she said, since she’s outside the brand’s roster of agencies, which includes Arts & Letters for the flagship brick and mortar brand. “Click on Dicks.com” was a partnership between Dick’s in-house marketing team, Bell, production company London Alley and new L.A.-based creative agency Juxtapose Studio.

Bell wrote and directed the ads, describing them as “filmic, comedic nuggets” that highlight common parental challenges, with some added quirky twists.

“We wanted to make sure it felt super relatable and familiar,” Bell said. “And when you hire Will and Kathryn, you’re asking them to shine—you give them a skeleton of a script and let them do their thing.”

‘Improvised vibe’

The commercials are meant to capture a frenetic energy—reflecting not only the rush of sports but also the adrenaline that gets caretakers through their jam-packed days.

Calling it “a loose set,” Hahn said she connected with “the improvised vibe of the whole thing.”

Hahn, whose commercial CV includes HubSpot and Chrysler, has been a longtime Dick’s consumer, buying for herself and her two children, which helped tip the scales on the endorsement, she said.

“I always look at whether the brand aligns with my values, and also, is it going to be freakin’ fun,” Hahn said. “With this project, I got to dress up and play—it was like my Tracey Ullman dream come true.”





Dick’s threw a Hollywood party to launch its campaign Dick’s

Arnett—also an ad veteran and frequent voice over artist, most recently for the Reese’s Super Bowl spot—liked the departure from Dick’s inspirational anthems into lighter territory.

“Historically, they’ve done great commercials, quite earnest in a good way,” said Arnett, a self-proclaimed die-hard sports fan. “But this is different, and I knew it would be a fun environment.”

Generous giveback

Through its decade-old foundation, Dick’s gave Bell, Hahn and Arnett $100,000 each in Sports Matter grants to donate to youth programs of their choice. The collaborators all cited the charitable component as a key reason to be involved in “Click on Dicks.com.”

The actors and director awarded their grant money to a range of groups across the country, including Girls Play LA, the New Haven Soccer Club in Connecticut, Stride Adaptive Sports in New York and Beat the Streets Cleveland.

“Dick’s has been on my radar for a long time as a large company that puts their money where their mouth is,” Bell said. “I’m genuinely a fan—I don’t work with brands I have no personal connection to.”