What Brands Can Learn From the Power of Latinx Superheroes

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

This past spring, Sony Pictures announced that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny would soon become a superhero, dawning the mask of the relatively obscure luchador El Muerto. We also saw the fan favorite character, America Chavez, (portrayed by Xochitl Gomez) introduced within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the latest Doctor Strange film, along with Oscar Isaac’s portrayal as Moon Knight.