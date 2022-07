Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network . If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch .

The long wait for fans of The Umbrella Academy is finally over. Netflix released Season 3 of this hit series, which centers on a dysfunctional family of superheroes. The siblings reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death (and, of course, stop an imminent apocalypse).