How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Growing up, I was never into comic books. I didn’t see myself reflected in the superhero world; it would seem unlikely that anyone who looked like me would fly around in a cape and save the world. But I was wrong.