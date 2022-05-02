Creative

#IAmFromHere: A Modern AAPI Portrait Series

Inspired by a TikTok tutorial, the project aims to challenge the 'perpetual foreigner' stereotype through impactful visuals

Compilation of headshots with major US. landmarks edited in the middle of headshots.
Throughout the month of May, we will highlight members of the AAPI community, their stories and their portraits.Summer Friends
Headshot of Katy Lee Headshot of Luz Corona
By Katy Lee & Luz Corona

If you have ever been asked “where are you from?”, you may have answered that you were born here or grew up in the U.S. But if you were then asked the follow-up question “where are you really from?”, then you might understand and have experienced this stereotype: the perpetual foreigner.

Headshot of Katy Lee

Katy Lee

Katy Lee is a brand strategist and senior marketer who has previously worked at IKEA, Hershey’s and Comcast.

Headshot of Luz Corona

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

