IAmFromHere: A Modern AAPI Portrait Series

If you have ever been asked “where are you from?”, you may have answered that you were born here or grew up in the U.S. But if you were then asked the follow-up question “where are you really from?”, then you might understand and have experienced this stereotype: the perpetual foreigner.