This year, Adweek’s Women Trailblazers issue celebrates women in media, tech and advertising who are taking equality to the next level by pulling up seats for women and other underrepresented communities. They are the women who are walking the walk, beyond corporate pledges, DEI buzzwords and revenue goals, and using their unique positions and experience to empower those who don’t always have the loudest voices in the room. Their expertise ranges from gaming and entertainment to tech and beyond, and they’re providing opportunities and furthering the success of the communities their work serves. Whether its international icon Michelle Yeoh, who only takes on roles she believes in and, in the process, spotlights powerful women audiences can relate to, or agency leaders like Periscope president Cari Bucci-Hulings, who always leads with empathy but doubled down when her employees needed it most and hired a full-time, dedicated therapist for them, we celebrate women supporting women—and beyond. —Luz Corona

