Weird But Good: The Art of Fresh Brand Collaborations

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Forget about ho-hum matchups like peanut butter and jelly––today’s brand collaborations are far more exciting, surprising and occasionally downright weird.

As digital transformation and the rise of conscious consumerism have created a more interconnected and interdependent global market, collaborations allow brands to pool resources and expertise to stay ahead of fierce competition.

The good news? As long as the sensationalism makes sense to modern audiences, what might seem strange can become a direct avenue to success.

While some modern collab efforts seem not to make sense at first glance, not all is as it seems. Hello Kitty at Dodgers Stadium comes to mind. Odd on the surface? Sure. But the partnership grabbed headlines and sparked interest. Why? Both brands are fresh and energetic, with incredibly loyal followings. No matter which brand fans came out to support, the crowd appreciated seeing their favorite feline decked out in Dodgers swag for a change of scenery on the field.

The same was true for the wacky bologna face mask that went viral (yes, it was a real skincare product), the highly unusual brainchild of Oscar Mayer and Korea-based Seoul Mamas. Though unconventional at best, it was reportedly (and figuratively) eaten up by the public and the meat-themed mask sold out on Amazon in record time. Although a bit gimmicky, it sparked enthusiasm and curiosity among consumers who appreciated the uniqueness and wanted to try something new.

So, what’s the point? Brand collaborations between dissimilar companies can end up way more successful than the sum of their parts; they just need to have their ducks lined up to maximize the power of an effective collab.

Alignment and relevance are key components

To create awesome brand collaborations, you need to have at least a thread of connection between the products. Otherwise, the partnership could fall flat. This doesn’t preclude you from working with a company in an opposite sector or market, but baseline values, target audiences or organizational purpose at a minimum must align.

Clinique’s special line of Crayola-inspired lipsticks is a great example: Both brands are driven by what you can do with splashes of color from an artistic angle. The same holds for the team-up between ColourPop Cosmetics and the anime series Naruto. In this case, being bold and vivid is vital to both brands.

Trends or cultural moments are another way for brands to capitalize on a partnership. Maybe you’ve heard about NASA’s Artemis 3 moon mission scheduled for 2025. Its astronauts will be decked out in Prada-made designer gear, a quirky partnership that has received tons of media attention. While it’s unlikely that the average consumer will be wearing Prada-engineered suits, the world is still intrigued to see how these red, white and blue outfits will play out. Accordingly, both brands get their moment in the sun as they prepare for the moon.

As long as the audience accepts the relevance of a collab, both brands stand to gain. In addition to accessing each other’s audiences, brands can pool their insights and conceivably get twice the returns on the campaign with half the risk.

Best practices of brand partnerships

However extraordinary these collaborations can be, a brand union needs to be strategically planned to be successful. To bypass problems, first ensure target audience alignment. Brands that work together need to share audience characteristics to encourage participation, engagement and the desired call-to-action response.

Smart brand partnerships frequently also have limited runs. This creates a sense of FOMO, when people know the merch or event won’t be around forever and are more likely to participate in the experience. Sometimes, as with Peeps-flavored Pepsi, the collab may return later due to its initial success. However, audiences need to feel the urgency and exclusivity of the partnership to motivate them to take action.

The narrative around the brand collaboration must be as irresistible as the result. There’s no better place to test your storytelling abilities than when you’re introducing a brand collab. You need to show how and why the brands got together in the most compelling way possible. This is the time to be imaginative. Who would have thought that an influential rapper like Saweetie could send Hidden Valley Ranch Crocs to sold-out stardom? Her presence was the story thread that infused this promotion with synergy.

Niche collaboration takeaways

Collaborations aren’t for every brand or every day; they’re far more narrow in scope and typically shorter in length than their larger mainstream counterparts that have broad appeal. However, when they work, they work wonders to build strong emotional ties amid an authentic joining of companies.

Even if you’re not sure that your brand is ready to move forward with a smaller collab, don’t rule it out. You never know where it could take you. As long as you share values or target audience demographics with another brand, a matchup may not be as out of the question as it initially seems.

The landscape of consumer expectations and market dynamics continues to evolve as 2024 approaches, making brand collaboration a strategic imperative for smart companies today.