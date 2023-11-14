It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

McDonald’s has seen recent success with reigniting love for its mascots and introducing Grimace, Hamburglar and friends to a new generation. Now the fast-food chain is building on that fan love by teaming up with Crocs on a shoe collection based on the iconic characters.

McDonald’s first global shoe collaboration features four colorful pairs decorated with Crocs’ Jibbitz charms that retail for $70-$75. Each shoe also has a complementary pair of socks for $20.

The adorable styles include purple Grimace sandals lined with faux fur and decorated with charms featuring the mascot and a milkshake, a nod to the viral success of the Grimace Shake this summer. They’re paired with fuzzy purple socks showing Grimace’s smiling face.





The Crocs shoes come with McDonald’s-themed charms McDonald’s, Crocs

Striped Hamburglar clogs are decorated with burger charms, while the yellow Birdie clogs are paired with frilly winged pink and yellow socks. There is also a classic pair in McDonald’s red hue.

The limited-edition collection launches Nov. 14 through Crocs.com, Crocs stores and select wholesale partners.





McDonald’s collab with Crocs comes after the brand has revived classic characters such as the Hamburglar McDonald’s, Crocs

“We’re constantly amazed by the way our fans show off their love for McDonald’s, and as it turns out, Crocs’ fanbase is just as passionate,” McDonald’s senior director of brand communications Molly McKenna told Adweek. “We’re excited to team up with Crocs—another brand that’s deeply embedded in culture—on our first-ever global shoe collab.”

McDonald’s and Crocs will promote the line through their Instagram accounts. The two brands previously built buzz with a page on Crocs.com showing off the items ahead of the launch and encouraging consumers to sign up for information on the collaboration.

Crocs is currently partnering with New Line Productions for a line celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit Christmas film Elf and also has collections dedicated to Star Wars, Barbie and Minecraft.

The launch fits into McDonald’s new focus on appealing to superfans, building “future nostalgia” with innovative marketing meant to reach across generations.