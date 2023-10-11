Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Walmart partnered with beauty and fashion technology company Perfect Corp. to allow shoppers to try on makeup and beauty products in augmented reality before making a purchase.

Available through the Walmart mobile app, this virtual try-on technology will allow people to “try on” more than 1,400 products from over 20 beauty brands, including Almay, CoverGirl, Maybelline, Revlon, Rimmel and Neutrogena.

“As a destination for beauty, we’re committed to identifying new and emerging opportunities to inspire our customers and create more personalized, seamless, customer centric shopping experiences,” said Creighton Kiper, vp of beauty at Walmart U.S.

This virtual try-on experience features Perfect Corp.’s Face AI technology, which, according to Perfect Corp., “is powered by advanced AI deep learning technology to create hyper-realistic AR-powered makeup filters for customers to try-on digitally.”

“As beauty customers turn to retailers for personalized advice and product recommendations, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Walmart to build an enhanced try-on experience with cutting-edge AI and AR technology,” said Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. has previously worked with companies like self-tanning brand Bondi Sands and Parfums Christian Dior to bring AR experiences to shoppers.