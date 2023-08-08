Walmart Brings New Augmented Reality Features to iOS App

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Walmart launched the View in Your Home augmented reality platform in its flagship mobile app in 2022, allowing shoppers to see a selection of products in AR before making a purchase. Now, the retailer is expanding its View in Your Home offerings with new AR features.

Shoppers can now place multiple items into the room in front of them on their device screen through augmented reality in order to create a complete look for their space before purchasing any products.

The app’s catalog of AR-supported products has been expanded to more than 7,000 items across indoor and outdoor furniture, electronics, lighting options and more.

The View in Your Home platform will now provide product recommendations for shoppers based on items that will work well together in a space. As shoppers view items in AR, the platform’s Similar Item feature will allow them to swap out products to view the size and shape of each one to determine which one works best in their environment.

Once they’ve made their selections, shoppers can now purchase an entire room’s worth of products with a single tap.

These new AR features are now rolling out to the Walmart app for iPhone users.