Ahead of the holiday shopping season, toy company MGA Entertainment has brought a Bratz World augmented reality experience to Walmart stores across the U.S., allowing fans to celebrate their love of the fashion dolls in a variety of ways.

Now through the end of the year, shoppers will be able to scan the QR code on an in-store display to virtually enter Bratz World on their mobile device.

The AR experience will bring shoppers into a 360-degree world where they can walk a virtual runway and view scenes and landmarks from the Bratz universe, such as a smoothie bar and TV wall. It can also apply a filter to shoppers to make them look like a Bratz character with slightly enlarged eyes and lips, eyelashes and other effects.

The Bratz World experience will allow people to take pictures with animated Bratz characters, as well as Kylie Jenner, who was added to the Bratz Pack via the previous release of Mini Bratz x Kylie Jenner Collectibles. Two full-size Bratz x Kylie fashion dolls were launched alongside the Bratz World experience.

Viral AR creator Paige Piskin created the Bratz World AR experience. Piskin is CCO and head of augmented reality at creative agency White Glove Media, which managed the Bratz World project with MGA.

Piskin said, “What I love most about the 360-degree Bratz World AR experience is the immersive 3D world where fans can hangout and capture content with their favorite characters.”

The Bratz World in-store displays will vary in scale, depending on the size of each Walmart store. Each display will feature Bratz dolls and accessories, as well as licensed products, such as apparel, cosmetics and home items.

“The decision to make the experience exclusive to the in-store activation was influenced by Bratz fans’ continued enthusiasm to shop brick & mortar in a big way,” said Bratz creative director, Jasmin Larian.

“Fans have shown time and time again that they love being able to walk into a store and hand-pick the doll they want. Making the AR geo-gated to only activate in Walmart stores is a fun, unique traffic-driving tool by the brand and retailer.”