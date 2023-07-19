Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Global travel retailer Dufry partnered with beauty and fashion technology company Perfect Corp. to bring augmented reality makeup try-on experiences to shoppers in four airports across Europe.

This collaboration will allow people in London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester and Barcelona airports to virtually try on products from 15 brands in augmented reality. The supported brands include Benefit, Kylie Cosmetics, Guerlain, Huda Beauty, among others.

“We are thrilled to be offering our customers this virtual try-on tool,” said Lee Adams, global digital smart store head at Dufry. “This AI and AR-powered technology forms a seamless part of the shopping journey for our passengers, helping them to easily choose the products that are perfect for them, as well as saving them time at the airport.”

In addition to offering an in-store try-on experience, this collaboration between Dufry and Perfect Corp. will also allow customers to virtually try on products on the web.

“Our true value for retailers is our capacity to provide hundreds of brands’ virtual SKUs to retailers wishing to engage with their consumers wherever they are,” said Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp.

“We believe that by partnering with travel retailers, our personalized and interactive digital solutions for beauty and luxury products can help the post-covid recovery of the travel sector and bring travelers the shopping experiences of the future wherever they are traveling to.”

Perfect Corp. works with more than 500 brands around the world. Dufry, meanwhile, operates more than 2,200 locations globally.