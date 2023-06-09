Parfums Christian Dior is introducing a live online makeup consultation service that utilizes augmented reality technology to allow consumers to preview products virtually before making a purchase.

This online service will combine Perfect Corp.’s AR makeup virtual try-on technology with Bambuser’s live shopping technology. It will be the sixth beauty technology solution developed by Perfect Corp. for Dior, following the release of virtual makeup try-on solutions on Dior’s beauty website and elsewhere.

“It is a true vote of confidence when a prestigious brand like Dior places their trust in us across multiple channels to accurately recreate their makeup products in a digital format,” said Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp.

“This emphasizes the fact that our best-in-class technologies can meet the demands of high-end brands,” she added.

Attendees at Viva Technology 2023 in Paris, taking place June 14-17, will be able to experience this one-on-one consultation service by visiting the LVMH booth.

“This collaboration of Dior x Perfect x Bambuser marks a significant milestone for our maison and presents a tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation,” said Elodie Planchon, direct-to-consumer marketing director at Parfums Christian Dior. “We can leverage our collective expertise to develop new innovative omnichannel solutions to go beyond our clients’ expectations.”

Perfect Corp.’s AR beauty technology has been utilized by multiple brands. For instance, Sally Hansen and Manucurist have used the company’s tech to launch AR try-on experiences for nail polishes.