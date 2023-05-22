Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

To enhance its online shopping experience, French beauty brand Manucurist has partnered with AI and AR technology company Perfect Corp. to allow shoppers to virtually try on nail polishes through augmented reality.

This partnership lets shoppers try on 50 shades from Manucurist’s Green Flash plant-based LED nail polish line. While browsing Green Flash polishes on Manucurist’s website, shoppers can tap “Try me” under a color to load the AR experience on their smart device.

“This one-of-a-kind online experience allows manicure lovers to test a variety of colors on themselves and creates an impactful and immersive effect,” said Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “The use of this technology is a real asset when purchasing nail colors online.”

From there, shoppers are asked to hold their hand in front of their device’s camera, and nail polish will be virtually applied to their fingernails. The technology is designed to keep the nail polish in place even as people move their hands in front of the camera.

Shoppers can tap previews of different shades to instantly switch to those colors without reloading the AR experience. Shoppers can also capture pictures within the AR experience and save them to their devices.